North East ISD accepting applications for 2020-21 tuition-based Pre-K program

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you starting to think about an alternative to day care for your 4-year-old?

Pre-K is a great option and North East Independent School District is accepting applications for its full-day, high-quality tuition-based Pre-K for all 4-year-olds who live in the Reagan High School area.

North East ISD Pre-K students learn social, emotional and academic skills through hands-on experiences and purposeful play.

Limited spaces are available and applicants will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

New tuition-based Pre-K will be available at the following campuses: Canyon Ridge, Las Lomas, Stone Oak, Tuscany Heights, Vineyard Ranch and Wilderness Oak.

NEISD tuition-based Pre-K benefits:

Highly qualified, certified and degreed teachers

Each Pre-K class has an instructional assistant, for a ratio of 1:11

State-adopted curriculum based on Texas Pre-Kindergarten Guidelines

Physical education with a certified teacher

Recess and outdoor learning daily

Breakfast and lunch available

90 minutes of child-directed play daily

This brand-new opportunity will be available starting in the 2020-2021 school year at six NEISD elementary campuses at a rate of $525 a month.

The district will begin notifying families on March 20. Registration information will be provided after the notification of acceptance.

Click here to apply today.

For more information, visit neisd.net/discoverprek or call 210-407-0345.