5 reasons to take your kids to the San Antonio Home and Garden Show

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have plans for this weekend?

Mark your calendars, because the Spring San Antonio Home and Garden Show will be at the Alamodome on Feb. 28 to March 1 with celebrity chef Julia Davison as the headliner.

The event will feature more than 375 companies exhibiting and showcasing the latest in home remodeling, renovation, landscaping, décor and redesign, plus it’s fun for the entire family!

Adults can learn about home trends and design tips, while the kids enjoy the Kid Zone and all the fun at the garden show. Here are five reasons why your little ones will love the event.

1. Cupcake assembly/decorating: Kids can have the opportunity to decorate their own scrumptious cupcakes in the Kids Zone. (Who doesn’t love cupcakes?)

2. Face painting: Your kids will get pumped to get their faces painted in the Kids Zone by local business Elite Artistry SA.

3. Food Truck Rally: Enjoy some of San Antonio’s favorite food trucks in town on the Main Plaza.

4. Drama Kids: At the Drama Kids workshop, kids can learn to take control of their voice and speak with confidence through games and activities.

5. Fetching Freedom Dog Trick Show: The little ones can see their furry friends do exciting tricks on the main stage, and learn how to teach basic commands. You may even be able to meet the pups at the end of the show.

Hours:

Friday, Feb. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All active military, veterans, police, fire, and first responders get free admission with valid ID.

Enter to win a family four-pack here.

For more information, visit sanantoniospringhomeshow.com or call 210-207-3663.