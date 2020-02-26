How to get the best deals by switching to solar

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Homeowners, have you ever considered giving your home a facelift with energy powered by the sun?

Here are some of the benefits homeowners can receive by making the switch to solar:

CPS Energy rebate

According to South Texas Solar Systems, CPS Energy homeowner residents can receive a solar rebate of $2,500.

Start with $0 down

Unless you can pay your entire bill in full, look for a solar company that starts with $0 down.

26% federal tax credit

Take advantage of the federal tax credit for homeowners who go solar.

No payments for three months

If you need a local solar energy supplier, South Texas Solar Systems offers its customers the option to have no payments for three months.

Sports fans, South Texas Solar Systems is giving one lucky winner a pair of tickets to a basketball game at the AT&T Center on Mach 16. To enter the contest, click on South Texas Solar Systems’ Facebook page here.

For more information, visit txsolarsystems.com or call 210-405-8628.