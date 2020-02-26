SeaWorld San Antonio unveils ‘tallest, fastest, and longest’ wooden roller coaster in Texas to public Saturday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Hold on tight and mark your calendar this weekend for the grand opening of SeaWorld San Antonio’s brand-new Texas Stingray roller coaster!

If you’re an avid roller coaster enthusiast, you have every reason to check out this new ride.

According to SeaWorld San Antonio, Texas Stingray is the tallest, fastest, and longest wooden coaster in Texas.

Texas Stingray will engage riders in stingray-like movements at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour through 3,379 feet of track.

Riders will hurdle through a series of track features, including a 100-foot drop, 16 airtime hills, a 100-foot tunnel, and multiple banks and turns with angles nearing 80 degrees.

You can find the Texas Stingray across the new Turtle Reef exhibit, between Orca Stadium and the Rio Loco river rapids ride.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/san-antonio.