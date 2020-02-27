5 products for maintaining healthy hair

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need some assistance when it comes to having healthy hair?

Having strong, shiny, vibrant hair can boost your confidence and make you feel ready to take on the world.

Here are some beauty products that can help you have healthy, shiny hair to boost your confidence. The next time you’re out shopping, look for products that guarantee a silky finish.

1) Thick and full root booster: Provides instant volume, directly at the root.

2) Blow-dry primer: Reduces dry time for a smooth, silky finish.

3) Keratin thermal protection spray: Provides a smooth finish, shine, and added thermal protection.

4) Smoothing mouse: Controls frizz and offers long-lasting smoothing, giving hair a sleek finish.

5) Molding mud: A matte styling clay used to twist, shape and texturize hair.

Need a new haircut for spring break? At Fantastic Sams Cut and Color, you can transform your look. It’s a full-service salon offering haircuts, color services, treatments, styling, facial waxing and exclusive products.

Fantastic Sams strives to make all its customers feel like the most fantastic version of themselves without breaking the bank.

There are 15 Fantastic Sams locations in San Antonio. For more information, visit fantasticsams.com.

“Spring” into a new style! 💇‍♀️

For more information, visit fantasticsams.com.