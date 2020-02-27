A ruff start but a happy home is on the horizon
Adoptable dogs from Lucky Spot Dog Rescue, moving on from a rocky start to life
SAN ANTONIO – Serious injuries and a life on the streets, hasn’t stopped these two dogs from being big piles of love and kisses. They’ve healed from their wounds and now they’re ready for a happy and loving home to call their own.
Adkins:
He was found hiding behind wood pallets and it took weeks and trying (and some chicken) to coax him out of there. He lost a leg to injury but that hasn’t stopped him. He was running around our studio trying to meet everyone. Adkins is a 2-years-old shepherd mix, is great with kids and other dogs, and is house and kennel trained.
Skelly:
Skelly was found with an injured leg, walking up to cars at an intersection before someone stopped and help. She still has a slight limp but the vet says she should be able to keep her leg. Rescuers believe Skelly is a Catahoula mix. She is fun, friendly and sweet, great with other dogs, is house and kennel trained, loves to sleep on the couch and she snores. It’s adorable.
Lucky Spot Dog Rescue is taking care of them for now but hopefully you or someone you know can give them a well-deserved forever home.
If you’d like to adopt Adkins or Skelly, reach out to the Lucky Spot Dog Rescue.
It’s not a home, without a dog!
