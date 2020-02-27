A ruff start but a happy home is on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – Serious injuries and a life on the streets, hasn’t stopped these two dogs from being big piles of love and kisses. They’ve healed from their wounds and now they’re ready for a happy and loving home to call their own.

Adkins:

He was found hiding behind wood pallets and it took weeks and trying (and some chicken) to coax him out of there. He lost a leg to injury but that hasn’t stopped him. He was running around our studio trying to meet everyone. Adkins is a 2-years-old shepherd mix, is great with kids and other dogs, and is house and kennel trained.

ADKINS: LUCKY SPOT DOG RESCUE

Skelly:

Skelly was found with an injured leg, walking up to cars at an intersection before someone stopped and help. She still has a slight limp but the vet says she should be able to keep her leg. Rescuers believe Skelly is a Catahoula mix. She is fun, friendly and sweet, great with other dogs, is house and kennel trained, loves to sleep on the couch and she snores. It’s adorable.

SKELLY: LUCKY SPOT DOG RESCUE

Lucky Spot Dog Rescue is taking care of them for now but hopefully you or someone you know can give them a well-deserved forever home.

If you’d like to adopt Adkins or Skelly, reach out to the Lucky Spot Dog Rescue.

It’s not a home, without a dog!

Love Dogs? Check this out