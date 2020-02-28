Research group seeks applicants for fatty liver disease trial

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s important to catch fatty liver disease in its early stages, as there are often no symptoms until it has progressed.

Fatty liver disease is a worldwide epidemic, and it’s really a problem in San Antonio.

About 60% to 70% of the people screened in a local study were found to have fatty livers, and now Endeavor Clinical Trials is working on a new drug being developed to help treat the disease.

“People don’t know they have it," said Dr. Sherwyn Schwartz, an endocrinologist at Endeavor Clinical Trials. We are trying to get this at the earliest form of the disease so we can do something about it."

The research group is seeking individuals for its fatty liver disease clinical research trial.

“We are excited to be involved in the early development of a drug to help treat fatty liver disease,” said a spokesperson for Endeavor Clinical Trials.

Selected individuals in the research trial will have thorough testing while in an inpatient unit for 30 days. In exchange, the individuals will get compensation of $8,720.

The type of person Endeavor Clinical Trials is looking for in this study is the following:

18 to 60 years old

Obese

Must have no illnesses or taking any medications or supplements

If diabetic, only on Metformin

Prefers a Hispanic with a family history of diabetes

If diabetic, only on diet therapy

To apply for the clinical trial, click here. The company also offers free screenings for fatty liver disease.

For more information, visit joinaresearchstudy com or call 210-880-2279.