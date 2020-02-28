San Antonio Home and Garden Show kicks off Friday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, enjoy some family fun for all ages!

The Spring San Antonio Home and Garden Show will be at the Alamodome, with celebrity chef Julia Davison as the headliner.

The event will feature more than 375 companies exhibiting and showcasing the latest in home remodeling, renovation, landscaping, decor and redesign, plus it’s fun for the entire family.

This year’s home and garden show have even more of a culinary theme than ever, as the show’s celebrity headliner is well-known television chef Julia Collin Davison.

Davison, an executive editorial director for America’s Test Kitchen, will appear on the main stage Friday at 5 p.m., as well as Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

She is also the host of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country, and is an original cast member of both shows, which are the two of the highest-rated instructional cooking shows on television.

Hours:

Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All active military, veterans, police, fire and first responders get free admission with valid ID.

For more information, visit sanantoniospringhomeshow.com or call 210-207-3663.