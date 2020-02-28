SAN ANTONIO – It’s a battle of the Bloody Marys! The fifth annual United We Brunch is this Saturday, Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. San Antonio’s favorite brunch spots will be serving up some of their best dishes, including Ida Claire featured in the video.

The event offers brunch samples, cocktails and music. Also, there will be a Bloody Mary challenge where attendees can vote on the best Bloody Mary in San Antonio.

For more information on United We Brunch click here.

And for more information on Ida Claire head here.