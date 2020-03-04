3 things you didn’t know about LASIK

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you taking off for spring break?

If you’re lucky enough to have the holiday, one of the hassles of traveling can involve wearing glasses or using contacts.

In the rare occurrence your glasses break by accident or you forget to pack contacts, these situations can definitely put a damper on fun adventures.

Maybe now is the time to start really considering it.

What else didn’t you know about LASIK?

1.) After LASIK, you can watch TV (yes, really)!

After your procedure, you can watch TV, socialize, exercise, work, drive and use the computer.

The experts say a few things to avoid are eye-rubbing, wearing makeup and using a ceiling fan.

2.) Your quality of life could improve.

Once you have LASIK eye surgery, you won’t have to worry about the inconvenience of wearing glasses or contacts -- as we mentioned, during spring break is a perfect example of a time when perhaps it’s easier to go without eyewear.

3.) LASIK can help with other vision issues.

Surgery can treat and/or improve the following conditions often treated with glasses or contacts: nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism.

Here are some other benefits associated with LASIK.

You can have clear, natural vision.

Blade-free LASIK eye surgery is a quick and painless procedure.

No more hassle of glasses and contacts.

Little downtime; get back to your regular activities the next day.

