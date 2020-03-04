Pre-K 4 SA accepting applications for 2020-21 school year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, have you considered enrolling your child in Pre-K?

Pre-K 4 SA offers full-day pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds living within San Antonio.

“We remain confident in the curriculum and teaching methods in our classrooms that demonstrate our children are not only ready for kindergarten but show positive results well into elementary school,” said Sarah Baray, Pre-K 4 SA CEO.

Pre-K 4 SA is free for qualifying students and also accepts tuition-paying students.

The school day begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Extended hours are available at no additional charge from 7:15 to 8 a.m., and from 3 to 6 p.m. for working families.

“We know that children who attend Pre-K 4 SA begin the school year significantly below the national average,” said Elaine Mendoza, Pre-K 4 SA Board Chair. “But by the end of the year, Pre-K 4 SA students close those gaps and demonstrate they are prepared to enter and succeed in elementary school."

All children applying for the 2020-2021 school year must have a birthday between Sept. 2, 2015, and Sept. 1, 2016.

Benefits of Pre-K 4 SA

Breakfast, lunch and two snacks are included.

Free transportation is available to all students.

Four education centers located throughout the city.

This program creates a greater capacity for high-quality early education with both Pre-K and kindergarten classrooms.

Pre-K 4 SA educates 2,000 students every year and provides critical family education, empowerment and support.

To apply for Pre-K 4 SA, click here.

For more information, visit prek4sa.com or call 210-206-7735.