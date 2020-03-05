Nonprofit inspires young girls to be joyful, healthy and confident

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Every day young girls are looking for mentors to direct them in the right direction and to have a positive influence in their lives.

KSAT Community is partnering with Girls on the Run Bexar County, a local nonprofit that serves girls in third to eighth grade.

“Girls on the Run is an exercise-based program that helps girls make great life decisions, both mentally and physically," said Laurie Hicks, a coach for Girls on the Run Bexar County.

Young girls learn critical life skills such as managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others, and making intentional decisions.

“It’s good to see the girls go through the lessons and grow," Hicks said. "Some of the girls learn to find their voice and confidence. In social media, there’s a lot of bullying going on. This gives the girls a chance to gain that confidence to stand up for themselves, and better yet stand up for somebody else who can’t do it for themself.”

Physical activity is woven in to inspire an appreciation of fitness and to build habits that lead to a lifetime of health.

Over 65% of the girls served in Girls on the Run receive full or partial scholarships every season.

Programs are offered twice a year, in fall and spring, during which teams of eight to fifteen girls meet twice a week for 90 minutes. Each season culminates in a 5K running event.

For more information, visit gotrsanantonio.org or call 210-901-0167.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.