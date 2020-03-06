Let’s find these dogs a home!

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Munchkin @ God’s Dogs Rescue

He’s a 4 to 5 year old, Jack Russel/Chihuahua mix. He’s great with dogs, friendly, fun, cute and happy, not yappy. He’s got lots of charm and loves to cuddle. His rescue family says he’s got a lot of character in a tiny package.

Munchkin from God's Dogs Rescue (ksat 12)

Meet Princess @ God’s Dogs Rescue

She’s about 1 year old, weighs 70 lbs. and could still do some more growing. She’s a mix of Golden Retrieve, Great Dane, and a little bit of Greyhound. She’s good with dogs, kids and even loves cats. This big girl also comes with loads of energy. If you’re looking for an outdoor or workout buddy she’s definitely for you. Don’t let her size scare you, Princess really is sweet, loving and just wants a family of her own to play with.

Princess from God's Dogs Rescue (KSAT 12)

If either of the great dogs my be a fit for your home or someone you know, check out God’s Dogs Rescue. They can help you bring one of these cuties home or help you find the right dog for you. A house is not a home without a dog!

