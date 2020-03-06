71ºF

Tired of fish or don’t like seafood during Lent? Try Thai noodle salad

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for new, creative and healthy Lenten lunch or dinner idea, Chef Kelly Daughety, of the Culinary Training Program at the San Antonio Food Bank, has a suggestion: Thai noodle salad.

Ingredients for the salad include:

  • Rice noodles (50%)
  • Napa Cabbage (50%)
  • Peanuts
  • Fresh Herbs

You then add a mixture of fresh vegetables, like carrot, red onions, cucumbers and radishes.

Enjoy!

