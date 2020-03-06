Tired of fish or don’t like seafood during Lent? Try Thai noodle salad
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for new, creative and healthy Lenten lunch or dinner idea, Chef Kelly Daughety, of the Culinary Training Program at the San Antonio Food Bank, has a suggestion: Thai noodle salad.
Ingredients for the salad include:
- Rice noodles (50%)
- Napa Cabbage (50%)
- Peanuts
- Fresh Herbs
You then add a mixture of fresh vegetables, like carrot, red onions, cucumbers and radishes.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.