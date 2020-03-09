4 steps to a better night’s rest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s spring break season and now is the time to rest up for all your fun activities.

Getting a good night’s sleep is just as important as regular exercise and a healthy diet.

Here are some tips to help you get a better night’s rest naturally.

1. Limit your blue light exposure in the evenings.

We live in a society that is easily addicted to keeping phones, TVs and screens close by at all hours of the day. To avoid your eyes from straining and negatively impacting your sleeping pattern, avoid watching TV and turn off any bright lights two hours before heading to bed.

There are apps now and settings within your smartphone to reduce blue light exposure, just try the night mode preset.

2. Hold off on consuming caffeine late in the day.

Even if you have to work late on a project, try to reduce your caffeine intake late in the day. Drinking caffeine can stimulate your nervous system and may stop your body from naturally relaxing at night, ultimately throwing off your body’s internal clock to rest.

3. Dial back on excessive napping. Reduce irregular or long daytime naps.

While sleeping during the day and taking long daytime naps can be ideal, it can take a toll and confuse your internal clock, meaning that you may struggle to sleep at night.

4. Schedule an appointment with a sleep professional.

Whether you suffer from getting a good night’s rest or struggle with sleep apnea, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding the ideal treatment for your needs.

Patients at the Center who suffer from sleep apnea are treated with an oral appliance, which frees their lungs and allows proper airflow so that they may stop snoring during the night.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy sleep assessment here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.