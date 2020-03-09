6 ways guys can slim down for spring break

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you struggling to lose the extra pounds?

If so, you’re not alone. Here are some suggestions to help you shed some pounds for spring break.

1. Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily.

Whether you enjoy bike riding, walking, running or playing sports, take up a hobby that can be a fun exercise.

2. Maintain a balanced diet.

Stock up on the essential nutritional values in vegetables, fruits, grains, protein and dairy on a daily basis, of course with moderation. Leafy greens, whole fruits, brown rice, fish and yogurt can be your best friend.

3. Add protein to your diet, avoid processed food.

Avoid wasted calories such as processed foods that can be high in added sugars and added fats. You can feel more full for a longer amount of time with a high-protein diet.

4. Get a good night’s rest.

Be sure to have a consistent sleeping routine to help prevent future weight gain. Just by sleeping, your body burns calories and helps you maintain healthy eating patterns. Aim for seven or eight hours of sleep each night to feel rested and ready to go for the next day.

5. Drink four glasses of water a day.

Even if you don’t like the taste of water, drinking water can help with weight loss. Water replaces other beverages that are high in calories and sugar, such as soda, energy drinks and alcohol.

6. Visit a professional in weight loss.

Not seeing any results after trying diets and exercising? Male Medical Group offers services in weight loss for men.

An option for weight loss includes the Zerona laser, a non-surgical body contouring procedure that works by emulsifying fat.

For more information, visit malemedicalgroup.com or call 210-361-1203.