How to have a lush, green lawn

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas is prone to having mild winters, and with warmer weather comes more weeds.

When lawns are mostly dormant, there is less competition for nutrients and, unfortunately, weeds take advantage of that situation.

Homeowners with damaged or drought-stressed areas in their lawn will likely see even greater weed invasion.

To make sure your lawn is healthy and beautiful all year, here are some ways to ensure a healthy, green lawn.

Mow your yard in time for spring.

March is about that time to start mowing your grass for spring. A good low mow should do wonders. Mowing will damage weeds more than it will spread them, according to Emerald Lawns.

Improving the health of your grass helps eliminate weeds. After you’ve mowed, gather your lawn clippings and dump them out in the trash to help reduce the spread of weed seeds to your soil.

Water your grass.

During spring, utilize the seasonal setting on your irrigation system and set according-to-average day-time high temperatures. For example, 60 degrees equals 60% equals half-inch of water per week.

Seek help from a professional landscaping company.

If your weeds are not going away naturally, Emerald Lawns specializes in weed control, fertilization, aeration, top dressing and mulching – and can help you a get a gorgeous lawn, without being tied to a contract.

To get your lawn green and lush, Emerald Lawns will complete an eight-point, no-obligation lawn evaluation to supply you with a customized estimate and treatment plan.

For more information, visit emeraldlawnsaustin.com or call 210-664-4930.