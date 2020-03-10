9 fun activities kids will love at The DoSeum during spring break

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break is officially here in San Antonio for the young ones, and if you need some ideas for kids entertainment, we’ve got you covered.

Originally founded as San Antonio’s Children Museum, The DoSeum is much more than a children’s museum. Kids can explore interactive exhibits, programs, camps, classes, and field trips designed for all learners to learn through STEM, the arts and literacy.

Here are nine engaging educational exhibits children will look forward to during spring break.

Sound Maze: This exhibit gives kids the opportunity to interact, discover and engage with sound in a completely new way.

Force Course: Kids learn important principles about force and motion through hands-on exploration.

Big Outdoors: Enjoy The DoSeum’s 39,000 square feet of beautiful outdoor exhibit space that creates the feeling of a museum within a park.

Little Town: Toddlers can explore and play in Little Town’s vet office, taco truck, and even a mini H-E-B.

Spy Academy: Ready, set, grab your gadgets and gear for a brand new, tech-savvy Spy Academy!

Imagine It: This exhibit encourages children to use their imagination as an expressive and creative-thinking tool.

Innovation Station: Kids have space to imagine, create and build, both physically and mentally.

Sensations Studio: Sound and light come alive for children exploring the intersection between science and art.

Explore: With maps, models and shifting scales, children can learn about their communities, their environments and the world through exploration.

The DoSeum also offers children ages 3 or 4 years old a weekday preschool in its Little Doers program offered from September to May.

“Little Doers is our really special pre-school program," said Sheena Solitaire, director of gallery programs at The DoSeum. "We are currently enrolling for the next school year. These kids go to school in The DoSeum. Most of the time they are exploring our exhibits every day of school.”

During spring break, The DoSeum will have extended hours Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. -- through March 22.

Don’t miss out on fun summer camps for your kids. Registration is now open. DoSeum summer camps run June 1 to Aug. 14.

Click here to enroll your child today.

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.