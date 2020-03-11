3 ways to treat foot pain

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you experiencing foot pain, knee pain, hip or back pain, or are you otherwise looking for comfort?

It’s common for people to experience foot pain at some point in their life.

Foot pain can negatively impact the quality of your life and daily routine, especially if you stand for hours at a time.

By keeping the feet strong, a person can alleviate soreness, and improve overall health and flexibility.

When your pain is compromising your lifestyle, it is time to do something about it.

Here are some tips to help you overcome your chronic foot pain.

1. Try exercises at home.

In your free time, do a couple of heel stretches, arch lifts, calf raises and toe raises when you experience foot pain.

2. Keep feet strong and healthy.

The next time you experience foot pain, complete a warmup routine before exercising, replace shoes when they are worn down, build up strength and flexibility slowly, to condition feet and ankles, and wear supportive footwear for your daily activities and sports.

3. Wear insoles.

If you have flat feet, that can be treated by using custom arch supports that are designed to relieve stress and help regain balance.

Whether you suffer from back pain, hip pain, knee pain, ankle pain, plantar fasciitis, flat feet, bunions or calluses -- Ideal Feet offers free custom support fitting and has an inventory of more than 25 styles of arch supports in more than 300 sizes to help you get relief in a matter of minutes.

Ideal Feet offers many styles for any type of footwear, from sandals to cowboy boots, to keep you pain-free while looking your best.

For more information, visit idealfeetsatx.com or call 210-960-3668.