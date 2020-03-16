How to experience visual freedom

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you wear glasses or contacts on a daily basis?

It can be a pain to keep up with the maintenance that comes with having temporary vision correctness, but maybe it’s time to consider the positives associated with LASIK eye surgery.

Here are four benefits associated with LASIK.

1.) You can have clear, natural vision.

2.) Blade-free LASIK eye surgery is a quick and painless procedure.

3.) There is little downtime; you can get back to your regular activities the next day.

4.) No more hassle of wearing glasses and contacts.

Need help finding an expert that specializes in LASIK?

Dr. Carlos Manrique at Manrique Custom Vision Center is a board-certified ophthalmologist and has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.