SA Live

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day from home

SAN ANTONIO – While you’re at home with the young ones, SA Live has you covered for fun family activities!

St. Patrick’s Day family activities

  • St. Paddy’s pancakes: Use green food coloring for that St. Patrick’s Day look
  • Fruit Loops rainbow: Use construction paper and cereal to create a fun rainbow
  • Leprechaun beard paper plate: Use orange paint and cut out a paper plate for a fun leprechaun photo-op hat

