Experience up-close magic from home

SAN ANTONIO – Enjoy some magic tricks from Scott Pepper at the Magicians Agency Theatre!

The Magicians Agency Theatre is the home of world-class magic and Illusion shows right here in San Antonio downtown.

Coronavirus update – Magicians Agency Theatre is currently still open and is taking extra precautions to wipe down all chairs and surfaces before and after each event. The theatre will be offering special Magic Workshops throughout the week for up to 9 guests at a time.

Part 2: Magic trick by Scott Pepper

You can learn more about the Magician’s Agency Theatre on their website and follow their Facebook page for upcoming events and performances.