Brunch to-go

SAN ANTONIO – Many in-dinning restaurants are closing down, but this doesn’t mean you have to stop eating their food!

Whiskey Cake Kitchen is one of the places around town offering to-go orders, so you can continue to enjoy their delicious cinnamon role pancakes for brunch.

They are also offering quarantine packs, these change daily so you won’t be getting the same thing over and over again.

If you would like more information about how Whiskey Cake is helping out in these trying times, check out their website.