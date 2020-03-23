Local dentistry gives patients option to schedule consultations straight from their phone

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – During this time, we are all looking for things to keep us occupied.

We may not know when our lives will go back to normal, but it’s still critical we continue getting proper health checkups.

You may be asking, “How do I still have a normal life and get proper medical attention while practicing social distancing?”

If you need braces or have kids who still need braces, there is an option to get a consultation without leaving your home.

To combat COVID-19 ordinances, Celebrate Dental and Braces now offers virtual braces consultations.

It’s easy to schedule a virtual consultation by sending a few selfies to mysmileselfie.com, and an orthodontist will tell you how long it will take and how much it will cost.

Celebrate Dental and Braces treats improper bites jaw misalignment, teeth crowding, overbites and underbites, crooked teeth and facial reconstruction.

For more information, call 210-201-1696.