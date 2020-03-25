Q&A: What you need to know about the coronavirus

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to fend off a virus, there’s a natural way to start boosting your immune system.

Dr. Kristi Clark, President and CEO of HealthTexas, has important pointers during this time of uncertainty.

“It’s really important to listen to our local leaders and make sure we are all following the instructions they’ve given us,” Clark said.

Here are some other questions, with answers provided, as well.

1. What can be done to lower your risk of contracting coronavirus?

Avoid crowds, especially if you’re sick.

Wash hands frequently.

Remain calm.

“Don’t touch your face cause the virus can also travel through mucus membranes," Clark said. “Most importantly, stay calm.”

2. What can be done naturally to boost the immune system?

Eat lean proteins.

Take minerals and vitamins (Zinc, A, C, E).

Exercise frequently.

Don’t smoke.

3. If I feel sick and I’m not sure it’s the flu or COVID-19, what should I do?

First, call your doctor.

If you don’t have a primary care doctor, call the Metro Health COVID-19 hotline at 210-207-5779.

A message from Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention: If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.