KSAT12′s Selena Look-Alike Photo Contest starts Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Selena Quintanilla was one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century.

Are you an avid fan? Here’s a way to show off your inner Selena.

To kick off KSAT12’s “Siempre Selena” (Forever Selena) primetime special commemorating Selena’s life on Sunday, April 12, KSAT viewers will get a chance to enter in our “Selena Look-Alike Photo Contest”!

How can I enter?

In order to enter the Selena Look-Alike Photo Contest on KSAT.com, all photos must be uploaded to our contest form listed below.

Click here to access the contest link as well.

How do I win?

The best Selena Look-Alike entry that has the most votes will be the grand prize winner.

Voting will be open to the public from Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10 to 4:30 p.m. You can vote once an hour for your favorite entries.

The top three winners with the most votes will be announced on KSAT’s Facebook page and on this page.

What are the prizes?

1st place - $150 Visa gift card

2nd place - $100 Visa gift card

3rd place - $50 Visa gift card

The one-hour “Siempre Selena” special will air at 9 p.m. April 12 on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.