How to barbecue like a pro at home

SAN ANTONIO – While we are practicing social distancing, you may not be able to dine out at a barbecue restaurant or enjoy your favorite meals.

But now is a great time to become a pro at grilling barbecue at home.

Here are some tips on how to have a perfect “grill-out” in your backyard.

Tips to have a perfect “grill-out”:

Choose your fire first – charcoal with flavored pellets (cherry wood, applewood, hickory wood, etc.).

Choose meats and select proper marinades or sauces to couple them with.

Cook at proper temperatures for the meats.

Pick some awesome side dishes to complement the meats. Some great sides are potato salad, macaroni and cheese, creamed corn, beans and cole slaw.

With these troubling times, be clean and sanitary at all times.

Need some barbecue essentials?

LoneStar Barbeque Pro Shop, a one-stop-shop in Helotes is still open and offers a comprehensive line of barbeque supplies ranging from award-winning spices, rubs, sauces, glazes, seasonings, marinades, meats, grills, smokers and barbecue accessories.

If you don’t want to leave your home, there are online shopping options.

LoneStar Barbeque Pro Shop can teach you how to properly smoke or grill meats in its BBQ classes.

For more information, visit lonestarbbqproshop.com or call 210-267-2448.