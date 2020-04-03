Here’s how you can score free gas for a year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you played in the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest?

The new Secret Word of the Day prize has been updated, and each month, one lucky winner will receive free gas for a year!

To play in and get the Secret Word of the Day, tune into GMSA every weekday at 6 a.m.

Once you have the “code word,” enter the contest at ksat.com/circlek for your chance to win.

Each time you enter the contest, you will receive an email from Circle K with a coupon for a free hot dog or kolache.

How to get a free coffee or Polar Pop:

During the next month, as a small thank you, and to support those on the front line, Circle K is offering a free coffee or a Polar Pop to hospital workers, doctors, health care facility workers, emergency medical services personnel, police officers, firefighters, military personnel and Circle K store associates.

“We understand that we live in uncertain times,” said Brian Hannasch, the CEO of Circle K. “You can rely on Circle K to make your life a little easier every day -- even difficult days.”

Health care workers and first responders will need to show a valid ID to redeem their free beverage at any time. Many Circle K stores are open 24/7.

Circle K has a variety of Polar Pop flavors to choose from, and every cup of Circle K coffee is now freshly ground from quality whole beans and brewed in less than one minute.

Guests can now make their coffee hot or iced.

Click here to see Circle K’s preventive measures to ensure its customers and employees are kept safe during these times.

