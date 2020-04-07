“Zoom in” for practice
Don’t worry about missing practice for your team
SAN ANTONIO – The cancellation of sports has been on a lot of people’s minds lately, especially for the parents of young athletes.
Coach T, from the San Antonio Lady Hoops, has created a solution. They are holding virtual practices over zoom, in order to keep the kids active, engaged and sharp.
This is a great way to keep the kids socializing and get their bodies moving.
If you want more information on the San Antonio Lady Hoops, visit their website.
