Craft beer to-go in San Antonio
Support local breweries by ordering online, calling ahead
SAN ANTONIO – It may have been hard to find toilet paper lately, but it’s not hard to find a great, locally brewed beer in San Antonio.
We’ve rounded up a list of SA-Town spots offering cold ones for curbside and pickup. Check out the video above to see the sanitation process for Weathered Souls crowlers and the videos below for pairings and deals.
- Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
- Alamo Beer Company - Case for $20, 6-pack for $6
- Tusculum Brewing Company - call ahead to order, drive to back bar for pickup
- Dorcol Distilling + Brewing Co. - available at 8 H-E-B locations
- Ranger Creek Brewing and Distillery - Imperial Coffee Ale pairs well with breakfast cheese, churro waffles (yum!), found at H-E-B
- Freetail Brewing - classic beer and pizza pairing; offering medium, 1-topping pizza and 6-pack combo for $16
- Back Unturned Brewing - extra spicy buffalo chicken pizza with Lock & Dam IPA
- Longtab Brewing - Black Rye IPA with roast beef ruben panini
And don’t forget to leave a virtual tip for your bartender. Cheers!
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.