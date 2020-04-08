76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

76ºF

SA Live

Craft beer to-go in San Antonio

Support local breweries by ordering online, calling ahead

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Jeffery J. Saldana, Director

Tags: SA Live, food, beer

SAN ANTONIO – It may have been hard to find toilet paper lately, but it’s not hard to find a great, locally brewed beer in San Antonio.

We’ve rounded up a list of SA-Town spots offering cold ones for curbside and pickup. Check out the video above to see the sanitation process for Weathered Souls crowlers and the videos below for pairings and deals.

And don’t forget to leave a virtual tip for your bartender. Cheers!

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: