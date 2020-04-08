Explore, discover, connect with SeaWorld’s free virtual classroom experiences

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have questions about animals? SeaWorld San Antonio has created fun virtual turnkeys and engaging activities for grades K-12 to discover something amazing along the way.

Now is the time to virtually dive into the wild world of animals and nature, all in the comfort of your home.

To help students, parents and teachers during this time, SeaWorld San Antonio is providing free resources, with hands-on creative learning, including classroom activities, teachers’ guides, animal bytes, animal information books and the Saving a Species video series, many of which are hosted by SeaWorld San Antonio’s own Chuck Cureau.

Distance learning resources provided by SeaWorld can help everyone continue to explore, discover and stay connected in a fun and inspiring environment.

To access educational materials from SeaWorld, click here.

For more information, visit seaworld.org.