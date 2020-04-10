Dealership pledges to keep San Antonians safe by offering concierge pickup, delivery services at home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Part of staying safe when going to a grocery store or an essential job is ensuring you have a reliable vehicle.

To help San Antonians stay safe and ensure they have a reliable vehicle through this unprecedented time, Red McCombs Automotive will now pick up its customer’s vehicles for service and repair.

The dealership will pick up your car and not only fix it, but sanitize the vehicle and bring it right back to your driveway.

“This has been an initiative that we at Red McCombs have been working on for a while,” said Joe Shield, director of business development. “I’m proud to say that every Red McCombs store now has this home pick up and delivery service for vehicle repairs.”

To support San Antonio, the dealership group, in conjunction with the McCombs Foundation, is helping fight COVID-19 with a $250,000 financial pledge to find a vaccine and to help San Antonians who have lost jobs/income during this time.

“We have always loved being a part of San Antonio and we realize San Antonio is a service-driven city," Shield said. "We wanted to give back to the core of San Antonio.”

There are 12 convenient Red McCombs locations in San Antonio to serve you during this difficult time.

House calls will be available as well if an individual wants to test drive a vehicle or purchase a pre-owned/new vehicle online.

To make a service appointment, visit redmccombs.com or call 210-821-6523.