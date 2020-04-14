Shop local for self-care

SAN ANTONIO – Skin care is important, and you can get products delivered right to you.

Organically Bath & Beauty is also offering bath bomb kits to get the whole family involved.

They are having Facebook Live’s on Mondays and Wednesday’s, make sure to get your bath bomb kit!

The kits are $72, and must be purchased 72 hours in advance of the class you plan on taking.

If you want more from Organically Bath & Beauty, head to their website.