Satisfy your sweet tooth

SAN ANTONIO – David Elder shares how he makes scones.

If you’re looking to sweeten up your day try baking.

Here’s what you need:

2 3/4 cups of all purpose flour

1/3 cup of sugar

1 tbsp of baking powder

1/2 cup of cold butter, cut into squares

1 cup of blueberries

1/2 - 2/3 cup of half and half

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Lemon Zest

Watch the video above to see how it all goes together!