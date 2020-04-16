75ºF

SA Live

Satisfy your sweet tooth

Scones to try at home

Nicole Mattox

Tags: San Antonio, SA Live, Elder Eats, sweets

SAN ANTONIO – David Elder shares how he makes scones.

If you’re looking to sweeten up your day try baking.

Here’s what you need:

  • 2 3/4 cups of all purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup of sugar
  • 1 tbsp of baking powder
  • 1/2 cup of cold butter, cut into squares
  • 1 cup of blueberries
  • 1/2 - 2/3 cup of half and half
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • Lemon Zest

