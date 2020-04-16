Satisfy your sweet tooth
Scones to try at home
SAN ANTONIO – David Elder shares how he makes scones.
If you’re looking to sweeten up your day try baking.
Here’s what you need:
- 2 3/4 cups of all purpose flour
- 1/3 cup of sugar
- 1 tbsp of baking powder
- 1/2 cup of cold butter, cut into squares
- 1 cup of blueberries
- 1/2 - 2/3 cup of half and half
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- Lemon Zest
Watch the video above to see how it all goes together!
