Crawfish cooking
Try this cajun creation
SAN ANTONIO – Chef Gaye Sandoz from Tony Chachere’s shares a delicious Crawfish Etouffee.
Go out all at your next crawfish boil with this recipe.
This was previously recorded, but the recipe is timeless, here’s what you need to make it:
- Butter
- Crawfish tails
- Tony Chacheres bold Creole seasoning
- Chopped onion
- Chopped bell pepper
- Garlic
- Corn Starch
- Chopped green onion
If you want more from Tony Chachare, head to their website.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.