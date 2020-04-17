74ºF

SA Live

Crawfish cooking

Try this cajun creation

Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Gaye Sandoz from Tony Chachere’s shares a delicious Crawfish Etouffee.

Go out all at your next crawfish boil with this recipe.

This was previously recorded, but the recipe is timeless, here’s what you need to make it:

  • Butter
  • Crawfish tails
  • Tony Chacheres bold Creole seasoning
  • Chopped onion
  • Chopped bell pepper
  • Garlic
  • Corn Starch
  • Chopped green onion

If you want more from Tony Chachare, head to their website.

