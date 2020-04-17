Make your home sparkly clean with these tips

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you deep cleaned your home for the annual “spring cleaning” chore?

Whether you have a love/hate relationship with cleaning or you actually don’t mind it, now is the time to clean as much as you can with disinfecting supplies.

Start by disinfecting all those frequently touched places such as doorknobs, refrigerator handles, microwave doors, light switches, phones, sink faucet handles, water cooler knobs, coffee pots, lamp switches, printer buttons, laundry basket edges, window locks and edges.

Spend at least 1.5 minutes to 2 minutes wiping each item for full effectiveness. Do this at least once a week until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Use a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-recommended sanitizer and get to work wiping those areas.

At this point, however, prevention is key and goes further than trying to fight the disease once it has arrived.

It’s always a good idea to wash your hands thoroughly and avoid close contact with people, but there are other things that can be done to keep living spaces up to par.

Help protect yourself and your family members by killing off the virus with the appropriate disinfectant products.

