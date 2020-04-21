Nonprofit offers virtual College Signing Day celebration for students

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Students of all grade levels have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, especially graduating seniors.

To help high school seniors celebrate their commitment to going to college, the nonprofit organization San Antonio Education Partnership will hold a virtual College Signing Day celebration live on Facebook and YouTube, set for Friday, May 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

San Antonio Education Partnership (SAEP) provides students of all ages, no matter their place in life, the opportunity to access higher education through its program’s café college, Road to Success, SAEP Scholarship and Upgrade.

Community members are encouraged to wear their college T-shirt and share photos using the hashtags #collegeisntcancelled and #collegesigningdaysa during the virtual celebration.

“Since this crisis, we have reached out to thousands of students to make sure that they are all right, and a lot of them really need support at this time," said Lisa Cunningham, the executive director of SAEP. "We are doing everything that we can to support our students. We know that this is an unprecedented, crazy time and we’ve shifted all of our services 100% online virtual.”

SAEP virtual advising sessions include college applications, financial aid, verification, career planning and essay revision to help students as they navigate pursuing higher education during this pandemic.

If you are interested in scheduling a virtual advising session, click here.

For more information, visit saedpartnership.org or call 210-207-4766.