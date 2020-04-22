Make your own funnel cake at home
Tastes just like at the carnival
SAN ANTONIO – Can’t wait for November for funnel cake? We’ve got you. SA Live booking producer Robert Morin says this recipe is *clap* on *clap* point *clap*!
Funnel cake at home
Ingredients:
• 2 large eggs
• 1 cup milk
• 1 cup water
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 3 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• Oil for frying
• Powdered sugar for sprinkling
Directions:
Mix dry ingredients. Mix wet ingredients. Combine dry mixture into wet mixture.
Heat oil to 376°F. Use funnel to pour batter (or plastic bag with a snipped corner).
Cook for about 2 minutes on each side.
Top with powdered sugar or your favorite toppings and enjoy!
