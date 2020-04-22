80ºF

SA Live

Make your own funnel cake at home

Tastes just like at the carnival

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Tags: SA Live, Recipes

SAN ANTONIO – Can’t wait for November for funnel cake? We’ve got you. SA Live booking producer Robert Morin says this recipe is *clap* on *clap* point *clap*!

Funnel cake at home

Ingredients:

• 2 large eggs

• 1 cup milk

• 1 cup water

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 3 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• Oil for frying

• Powdered sugar for sprinkling

Directions:

Mix dry ingredients. Mix wet ingredients. Combine dry mixture into wet mixture.

Heat oil to 376°F. Use funnel to pour batter (or plastic bag with a snipped corner).

Cook for about 2 minutes on each side.

Top with powdered sugar or your favorite toppings and enjoy!

