3 Easy Fiesta-Inspired Cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta spirit is alive and well among San Antonians, from Fiesta kits to curbside options to help you celebrate, the party never stops.

If you’re craving cocktails, Kristen Ortiz and Dulce Vida Tequila can up your at-home fiesta and happy hour with these 3 Fiesta-inspired sips. Viva Fiesta!

Bloody Maria

• Top your glass with ice

• Pour in 2 oz. Dulce Vida lime-infused tequila

• Fill the rest of your glass with your favorite bloody mary mix and stir. Garnish with lime and celery. Enjoy!

Skinny Margarita

• Fill your glass with ice

• Pour in 2 oz. Dulce Vida lime-infused tequila

• Top with Topo Chico and stir.

Strawberry Margarita

• Top your glass with ice

• Pour in 2 oz. Dulce Vida lime-infused tequila

• Dip in a strawberry popsicle

• Top with Topo Chico and squeeze in a lime. Viva!