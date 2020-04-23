89ºF

Cake kits for kids

Show your love by sending cake

Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO – Cakes Couture has a unique way to spend time with your family.

They have kids packs for cakes, each is inspired by ideas from kids!

This can be a difficult time to celebrate birthdays, graduations, and any other momentous occasions, so send some love by sending a cake!

If you want more from Cakes Couture, go to their website.

Watch the video above to hear from Cakes Couture, watch the video below to see Mike and Fiona create their own cakes with the kits.

