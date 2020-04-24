Want to virtually test-drive a vehicle? This auto group can help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – We are living in unprecedented times, and one of the last things you should worry about is having to leave home to buy or repair a vehicle.

To make life easier, Ancira Auto Group, an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, has enhanced its customer support services by giving the option to schedule a virtual test drive.

If you would prefer a “Virtual Test Drive,” the auto group will arrange one with its product specialists to send you a live video of the vehicle, and will show you some of the features that you are interested in.

Want a new vehicle delivered to your home?

With Ancira’s direct delivery feature, you can shop online and have a vehicle delivered to your home.

If you would like to pick up your vehicle instead, you may schedule a pick-up, and it will be ready for you in a safe and clean VIP delivery area.

For more information, visit ancira.com.