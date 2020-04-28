3 tips for tackling dry skin

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Even though it’s technically still spring, South Texas is experiencing dry heat -- and it’s only late April.

If you find yourself combatting dry, flaky skin, you’re not alone.

To help improve your skincare routine and complexion, here are three tips to consider.

1. Drink plenty of water.

It’s suggested to drink two to three liters of water per day. Drinking a large amount of water helps hydrate your body and moisturize your skin from the inside out.

2. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize.

As soon as you start your makeup routine, apply your skin with an SPF sunscreen moisturizer. Ask your dermatologist to see which level of SPF is best suited for your skin.

3. Try climate-smart skincare made for your weather.

Want to look beautiful, radiant, smooth and youthful?

You could try using Pour Moi, the first and only patented climate-smart skincare in the world, according to the company.

Developed in France, the products are intended to help your skin adjust to different climates so it can radically rejuvenate and repair itself.

Pour Moi lists all product ingredients on the brand’s website and recommends products based on each consumer’s current customized weather and climate conditions.

The company uses pure water from the French Alps, it says.

Products are 100% vegan, non-toxic, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified.

For more information, visit pourmoiskincare.com or call 909-243-1456.