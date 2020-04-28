Virtually remodel your home in 2 easy steps

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you remodeling your home or planning to start a new household project?

Despite the fact that retail stores have gotten the go-ahead to open back up Friday, you will still be able to create your dream home online with the help of a virtual room visualizer.

You can now upload a picture of your home to discover the possibilities with a room visualizer tool provided by O’Krent Floors.

Step 1: Pick a room to browse products

Upload a picture of your home here, or select from options that include bright living room, kitchen and bedroom.

Step 2: Select a product to view in your home

With this user-friendly resource, you can see which flooring matches your color scheme.

Have questions, comments or need measurements?

“If you don’t see the perfect option for you, or if you’re looking for something specific, we have thousands of more possibilities here in our store," said Sam O’Krent, CEO of O’Krent Floors. "We’re happy to send you samples or Facetime you as we walk you through the showroom. Whether you have questions or just want to learn more, we are here to help you plan your project.”

For more information, visit okrentfloors.com or call 210-227-7387.