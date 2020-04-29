Mike takes a class in the kitchen
Fresh pasta from your home
SAN ANTONIO – Chef Grazia Hughes is offering online cooking classes to hone your skills in the kitchen.
Class in the kitchen allows 4-5 students to perfect a new dish.
Chef Grazia keeps the classes small to help people get the most out of the experience. So watch Mike give pasta a try!
If you use the code “salive” you can get $10 off your class in the kitchen.
If you are interested in trying a class, head to their website.
