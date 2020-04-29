Teen violinist performs at nursing homes
Boerne teen shares his talents while social distancing
SAN ANTONIO – Aaron Rivera is a junior at Boerne Champion High School.
Before the corona virus pandemic, you would find him performing his violin skills in and around the San Antonio area.
“I see it as a blessing,” Rivera says.
While staying home these past four weeks, Aaron began writing more of his own music.
“I decided what’s the point if I can’t share it with someone,” he said. “And who needs it the most right now, those in nursing homes.”
Aaron contacted a few nursing homes and has been welcomed by many.
“They’re just speechless and I’m like this is what music should be for,” he says. “That’s the best feeling ever.”
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.