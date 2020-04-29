Teen violinist performs at nursing homes

SAN ANTONIO – Aaron Rivera is a junior at Boerne Champion High School.

Before the corona virus pandemic, you would find him performing his violin skills in and around the San Antonio area.

“I see it as a blessing,” Rivera says.

While staying home these past four weeks, Aaron began writing more of his own music.

“I decided what’s the point if I can’t share it with someone,” he said. “And who needs it the most right now, those in nursing homes.”

Aaron contacted a few nursing homes and has been welcomed by many.

“They’re just speechless and I’m like this is what music should be for,” he says. “That’s the best feeling ever.”