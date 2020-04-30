SAN ANTONIO – An old recipe for new times! If you are looking for a new drink to make at home then look no further. SA Live has two shrub recipes you can make with your family using items you probably already have in your home.

A shrub is a sweetened vinegar-based syrup that can date back to colonial era America. To create the syrup, fruit and herbs are muddled together with a vinegar of choice. For a mock-tail version of the drink add water or carbonated water, and to make a cocktail just add your preferred spirit. For the recipes listed below gin is the recommended spirit.

In the video above two different processes are used to make the shrub syrup. For the long version the fruit, herbs and sugar sits together in a jar for a day after being muddled. Then after 24 hours the mix is muddled again in the jar. After 48 hours the vinegar is mixed into the jar. The concoction is left sitting in the fridge for another day and is then ready for use once the fruit is strained out.

The second recipe shown in the video utilizes a faster process. Sugar, water, fruit, herbs and vinegar are mixed and boiled together in a pot. Once the syrup is finished cooking the remaining fruit can be strained out, and you can enjoy your shrub once it cools off.

Long recipe: Strawberry basil

2 cups strawberries

1 cup sugar

1/4 ounces basil

1 cup white wine vinegar

Short recipe: Blackberry sage