Build a bouquet like a pro

SAN ANTONIO – Blume Haus Fine Flowers in Fair Oaks Ranch is one of many local shops offering a virtual flower arrangement workshop.

One of workshops includes a “May Day” tutorial. The tradition includes sharing a flower arrangement with someone you care about on May 1. It’s meant to celebrate femininity, fertility and friendship.

“And we hope that people can share the arrangements they make on our workshop with someone special,” Amanda Bissit, Owner, Blume Haus Fine Flowers, said.

The next workshop is the Mother’s Day arrangement on May 8.

The kit includes fresh flowers and a vase.

“We had already done workshops in our shop, so we knew what we were doing on that end but then we just brought it online,” Amanda Bissit, Owner, Blume Haus Fine Flowers, said.

Amanda guides you through on the tutorial which is live with options to ask questions about tricks and techniques.

“I am there to guide you through it,” she says.

If you can’t make the live class, the instructions include a link to watch the video as soon as you’re available.

The shop is also open to take orders, if you prefer the professionals do the work for you.

For more information on Blume Haus Fine Flowers click here.