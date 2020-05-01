Restaurants are opening up, but you can still take advantage of drive-thru or pick-up options

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Amid COVID-19, restaurants across the country are learning to adapt to social distancing by finding new options to keep employees and customers safe, as well as in a healthy environment.

Raising Canes, known for its fresh chicken fingers, is going above and beyond with safety precautions.

The company has recently taken great measures to minimize exposure to airborne risks by implementing hand washing stations outside and putting up sneeze guards at drive-thru windows.

“We’ve always operated with the highest level of food safety, cleanliness, sanitation and overall health in mind,” said Jacob Tatum, area leader of restaurant chain. “We want to offer a safe place to work and a safe place to get a hot, fresh meal.”

Craving some comfort food? Raising Canes drive-thru windows are a safe and convenient option for a delicious meal.

To help local nonprofits and schools during this time, Raising Canes is lending a hand with its drive-thru fundraisers.

“We would love to find a way to support our local communities, and we’d love to find a way to support those organizations that are helping people in need at this time," Tatum said.

Any community request or fundraiser can be submitted here.

Drive-thru windows are open at all locations throughout greater San Antonio, and curbside is available at the Medical Center location.

Every restaurant opens at 10 a.m., but closing times vary by location.

For more information, visit raisingcanes.com/locations.