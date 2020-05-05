Let’s celebrate all those teachers this week

Melissa Tobias is a dual language, first grade teacher from Ward Elementary.

She is getting creative to teach her students.

“I use what i have in the pantry or chalk,” Tobias said.

Kelly Comeau has been homeschooling her children for the past 20 years.

“It’s important to have a plan,” Comeau said.

This week we celebrate all teachers who are going the extra mile to continue teaching during such unprecedented times.