Let’s celebrate all those teachers this week
A look inside the world of lesson planning from home
Melissa Tobias is a dual language, first grade teacher from Ward Elementary.
She is getting creative to teach her students.
“I use what i have in the pantry or chalk,” Tobias said.
Kelly Comeau has been homeschooling her children for the past 20 years.
“It’s important to have a plan,” Comeau said.
This week we celebrate all teachers who are going the extra mile to continue teaching during such unprecedented times.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.