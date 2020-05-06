Need braces? You can schedule consultations straight from your phone

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – While we are trying to stay home to keep everyone safe during COVID-19, it’s still important to maintain proper hygiene.

As the state is gradually reopening, so are health practices, but you can still continue to make health checkups in the comfort of your home.

You may be asking, “How do I still have a normal life and get proper medical attention while practicing social distancing?”

If you need braces or have kids who still need braces, there is an option to get a consultation without leaving your home.

To combat COVID-19 ordinances, Celebrate Dental and Braces is offering virtual braces consultations.

It’s easy to schedule a virtual consultation by sending a few selfies to mysmileselfie.com. An orthodontist will tell you how long it will take and how much it will cost, and you don’t even have to leave your couch -- it’s that easy.

Celebrate Dental and Braces treats improper bites jaw misalignment, teeth crowding, overbites and underbites, crooked teeth and facial reconstruction.

The dental practice has six locations in San Antonio, it’s open on Saturdays, PPO insurances are accepted and Medicare/ Medicaid plans are welcomed.

For more information, call 210-201-1696.